ESIC extends SPREE 2025 till Jan 31 to give employers more time to join

New Delhi, Dec 31 The ESIC has extended the last date for its Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) for a period of one month from January 1 to January 31, 2026.

The SPREE 2025, launched by the ESIC, which was operational from July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, has been extended in view of representations received from employers, employers’ associations, and state governments, according to an official statement.

The SPREE scheme was approved during the 196th Meeting of ESI Corporation in Shimla, chaired by Union Labour & Employment Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and is aimed at enhancing social security coverage under the ESI Act. It offers a unique opportunity for unregistered employers and employees to become part of the ESI framework without undergoing inspections or facing demands for any previous dues or records.

With this extension, employers have additional time to register their businesses and employees digitally through the ESIC, Shram Suvidha, and MCA portals, with registration effective from the date specified by the employer. Establishments that were previously not registered will also benefit from the provision of ‘no demand of past contribution’, no inspections, and no requirement of prior records, if they register within the new timeframe. If the employer fails to avail the benefits of the SPREE Scheme and does not register their establishment under the ESI Scheme, then such establishment will be liable to pay past contributions along with damages & interest, besides legal actions and penalties after January 31, 2026.

The extension of SPREE 2025 until January 31, 2026, demonstrates ESIC's commitment to promoting voluntary compliance and expanding the social security coverage in India, which aligns with the objectives & goals of the recently implemented Code on Social Security, the statement added.

ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) is the body that administers the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme in India, a social security system providing medical care and cash benefits (sickness, maternity, disability, etc.) to eligible workers and their families, managed under the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment.

