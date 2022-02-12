EU body probes link between Pfizer, Moderna's Covid vax and menstrual changes

New Delhi, Feb 12 Europe's medicines watchdog will probe thousands of reports of women suffering menstrual changes after getting Covid vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, the Daily Mail reported.

The European Medicines Agency's drug safety committee is investigating both cases of heavy bleeding and missed periods following vaccination.

It will look through all the reported incidents in the EU and clinical trial data, as well as review the scientific literature, the report said.

The EMA's panel previously investigated the connection between irregular periods and Covid vaccines but could not establish a firm link. It is reopening the case after receiving "spontaneous reports of menstrual disorders" more recently.

Women around the world have reported an irregular period after getting the mRNA vaccines, with some studies suggesting the issue affects four in 10 women, the report said.

But the EU regulator says there is still no reason to believe the jab impacts fertility — a concern which has driven hesitancy among women. Period irregularities can also be triggered by a Covid itself, other medical conditions and tiredness.

So far studies have either pointed to small and short-lived period disruption post-vaccination, or not found a link at all.

More than 50,000 reports of period changes, including late periods, have been logged in the UK alone, triggering a review by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

