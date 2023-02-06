Ex-Kerala CM Chandy says treatment is fine, relatives seeks Vijayan's intervention

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 The health condition of two-time former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Oommen Chandy has now become a point of discussion, forcing him to clarify on social media stating that his immediate family and the Congress were helping him get the best treatment.

This comes after allegations that Oommen Chandy was not being given proper treatment and his health was deteriorating every minute. His 42 close relatives, including a sibling, have written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking constituting a medical board to examine the health of the ailing former CM.

At present, Chandy's treatment is being managed by his immediate family, while his younger brother Alex V. Chandy, relatives and friends comprising a total of 42 persons have signed a memorandum and submitted it to Vijayan seeking his intervention.

During the last leg of his second term as the Chief Minister in 2015, Chandy's voice level dropped and was taken to a few hospitals in the state as well as outside the state and abroad for treatment.

On January 1, he returned from treatment from Bengaluru, which was a follow-up treatment after he was treated in Germany.

The present impasse began after Chandy was supposed to return for follow-up treatment to Bengaluru, he did go there but was reported to have returned very quickly.

Meanwhile, after this news spread in the media, the latest development is Chandy will be proceeding to Bengaluru soon.

Now all eyes are on what action Vijayan will take after the receipt of the memorandum. With the upcoming state Assembly session, will this issue be raised on the floor of the Assembly as Chandy is now the longest serving legislator in the Assembly since 1970.

At present, Chandy's voice has again turned very feeble.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor