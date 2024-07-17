Explore new possibilities in healthcare, e-commerce & AI via CSCs: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, July 17 In the changing era of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), common services centres (CSCs) can play the role of change-maker in the next 15 years, Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry, said.

Speaking at the CSC establishment day in the national capital, the minister said that through CSCs, it is important to explore new possibilities in healthcare, e-commerce and AI.

He also emphasised that information like weather and agriculture should also be available through CSCs.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said that the CSCs have played a significant role in promoting rural enterprise as well as digital inclusion, mainly for rural citizens.

He said that to fulfill the last-mile gap, the role of CSCs will be very significant as it is the most important part of government schemes.

The vast network of CSC centres has done excellent work in various schemes like digital literacy, telemedicine, insurance, tele-law and skill development.

“Breaking the digital divide is essential, and CSC is doing stellar work in digital education and cyber learning, teaching people the basics of cyber hygiene and promoting cyber safety,” Krishnan noted.

Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director, CSC Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) said that they are actively engaged in delivering government services, promoting digital literacy, enrolling citizens in e-Shram Yojana, updating Aadhaar cards, and more.

