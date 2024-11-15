Exposure to antiseizure meds in womb may raise kids’ neurodevelopmental risks

New Delhi, Nov 15 Children born to women who take antiseizure medications during pregnancy may be at an increased risk of facing neurodevelopmental conditions, according to a large study on Friday.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed that children exposed to antiseizure drugs valproate, topiramate, and carbamazepine were linked to specific neurodevelopmental issues.

However, those exposed to the antiseizure drug lamotrigine in utero were at no additional risk for autism or intellectual disability, said researchers at Drexel University.

The team included data from more than three million children from the United Kingdom and Sweden, including 17,495 who were exposed to antiseizure medications during pregnancy.

They found that children exposed to topiramate during pregnancy were 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with intellectual disability, which raises their risk to 2.1 per cent by age 12. Yet, the researchers cautioned that the absolute risk of neurodevelopmental outcomes in offspring is low.

“Our findings suggest that while certain medications may pose some risk, lamotrigine may be a less risky option,” said Brian K. Lee, Professor at the Dornsife School of Public Health.

“Active monitoring of any antiseizure medication is critical to ensure safety and effectiveness, particularly during pregnancy,” Lee said.

The researchers noted that the study does not argue against the use of antiseizure medications in patients who benefit, but encourages them to have a conversation with their doctor to determine if their course of treatment is most appropriate for them.

“Decisions should be made that are tailored to individual patients,” said co-lead author Paul Madley-Dowd, a research fellow at the University of Bristol. “Stopping antiseizure medications can cause individual harm and harm to offspring, so these conversations always need to happen with a clinician.”

