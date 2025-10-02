Eye Exercises to Improve Vision: Simple Daily Practices for Better Eyesight

Having glasses are very common now and we have forgotten that old rule that glasses are needed as we grow older. Nowadays we even see primary school students wear glasses. This is a result of increased use of screens and lack of nutritious foods in the diet. In adults as well constant screens at works affect eyesight. This also causes eye problems and increases the number of eyes, so try some of the following exercises every day. These exercises will definitely help in improving vision.

What eye exercises should be done to improve vision?

Influencer, triaanyashealthmantra, tells about the exercises that should be done to improve vision.

The first exercise mentioned in this is to take a long breath through the nose and exhale it quickly through the nose. Do this for about 20 times.

The second exercise after this is to take a deep breath through your nose and exhale through your mouth. Do this exercise 20 times.

After this, take a deep breath and stay like this for as long as you can. Then exhale slowly. Do this for about 5 to 10 times.

Regularly doing Bhramari Pranayama is also very beneficial for good eyesight. For this, close your ears by placing the thumbs of both hands on your ears. After this, close your eyes by placing the little finger, ring finger and middle finger on your eyes. Close your eyes by placing the index fingers of both hands on your forehead.

Take a deep breath. Close your eyes and exhale slowly making a humm sound. Do Pranayama in this way 10 times in the morning and 10 times in the evening. If you do all the above exercises regularly, you will feel that your eyesight has improved within a few days.