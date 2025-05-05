Feeling Sleepy and Lethargic? Try These 5 Vitamin Rich Foods to Stay Energized and Fresh

The human body generally needs 7 to 8 hours of sleep, but even after getting enough rest, many people still feel tired, sluggish, or even blue at work or in the mornings. This could be due to a medical reason. When the body lacks essential vitamins, it can lead to feelings of fatigue and sluggishness. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, we often neglect our diet and hydration. As a result, the body can become deficient in crucial nutrients. When energy levels drop, we experience tiredness and lethargy. Vitamin deficiencies, in particular, contribute to feeling sleepy or sluggish. Here's what you should know about the foods to include in your diet to combat these issues.

According to a report by Healthline, fatigue and sluggishness may be linked to a deficiency in vitamin D and vitamin B12. Both of these vitamins are essential in the body's energy production process.

Vitamin D is vital for muscle strength and immunity, and its deficiency can significantly affect mood. When vitamin D levels are low, individuals may experience persistent fatigue and weakness. Similarly, a deficiency in vitamin B12 can prevent the brain from receiving enough oxygen, leading to constant tiredness, lethargy, and sleepiness. To overcome vitamin D deficiency, include foods like fish, mushrooms, dairy products, eggs, and whole grains in your diet.

These foods can help boost your body's vitamin D levels. Eggs, in particular, are an excellent source of vitamin B12, with the highest concentration found in the yolk. Additionally, milk, yogurt, and soy products can help increase your body's vitamin B12 intake.