Feeling Tired or Feverish? These Could Be Early Signs of Infection

Due to wrong lifestyle, wrong eating habits and pollution, the problem of infection has become common. When our body's immune system is fighting an infection, the initial symptoms are very common. Many times, people ignore these symptoms, mistaking them for stress, lack of sleep or general fatigue.

Ignoring these issues risks escalating the problem. Let's understand early signs of infection.

Symptoms not to ignore

If you feel weak, tired or lethargic even after getting enough sleep, then this may be a sign that an infection is going on in the body. The energy required by the body for daily activities is being spent on fighting the infection.