Feeling Tired or Feverish? These Could Be Early Signs of Infection
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 7, 2025 17:32 IST2025-12-07T17:31:52+5:302025-12-07T17:32:34+5:30
Due to wrong lifestyle, wrong eating habits and pollution, the problem of infection has become common. When our body's immune system is fighting an infection, the initial symptoms are very common. Many times, people ignore these symptoms, mistaking them for stress, lack of sleep or general fatigue.
Ignoring these issues risks escalating the problem. Let's understand early signs of infection.
Symptoms not to ignore
If you feel weak, tired or lethargic even after getting enough sleep, then this may be a sign that an infection is going on in the body. The energy required by the body for daily activities is being spent on fighting the infection.
- Mild or persistent fever: Persistent mild fever, frequent fevers, sudden chills or excessive sweating at night can all be signs of a hidden infection in the body. Such symptoms should not be ignored.
- Body aches: If you feel pain, aches or stiffness in your body even without doing much hard work or exercise, it could be a sign of inflammation caused by an infection in the body.
- Stomach upset: Don't ignore digestion. The effects of an infection on the digestive system are quickly visible. Sudden stomach cramps, loss of appetite, loose motions are all signs that the body is fighting an infection.