Fibre diet may delay rare and incurable blood cancer: Indian-origin researcher

New York, Dec 8 A team of researchers in the US has shown that a high fibre, plant-based dietary intervention may delay progression to multiple myeloma, a type of rare and incurable blood cancer affecting the bone marrow.

The team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has reported results from the first-ever clinical trial in this regard.

"This study showcases the power of nutrition — specifically a high fibre plant-based diet — and unlocks a better understanding of how it can lead to improvements in the microbiome and metabolism to build a stronger immune system,” said MSK myeloma specialist Dr Urvi Shah, who presented these findings at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in San Diego, California.

These findings further support how we as physicians can empower patients, especially those with precancerous conditions, with knowledge on reducing their cancer risk through dietary changes, she added

The study enrolled 20 participants with a precancerous blood disorder and an elevated body mass index (BMI) at risk for developing multiple myeloma.

They received 12 weeks of high fibre, plant-based meals and 24 weeks of coaching. Two participants with progressing disease prior to study showed a significant improvement of their disease progression trajectory.

Additionally, at one year after enrollment, none of the participants had progressed to multiple myeloma.

During the study, participants were encouraged to eat as much as they wanted if it was whole plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes.

With these dietary changes, there were significant improvements in quality of life, insulin resistance, gut microbiome health and inflammation.

On average, participants lost eight percent of their body weight after 12 weeks.

These findings were confirmed in a smoldering myeloma mouse model where 44 per cent of mice fed the high fibre diet did not progress to myeloma compared to the standard diet where all mice progressed to myeloma.

