Fiji launches 1st national child safeguarding policy

Suva, Oct 8 Fiji has launched its first-ever National Child Safeguarding Policy, setting a new national benchmark for child safety across all sectors of society.

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran described the initiative as a landmark moment, saying it's a nationwide commitment to protect children from violence, abuse, and exploitation, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kiran noted that children account for around 63 per cent of all sexual offences reported to police each year.

In 2022 alone, that figure climbed to 70 per cent, including 34 infant victims. She said the economic cost of such violence is staggering, with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics estimating that violence against children costs the nation about 460 million Fijian dollars annually (around 202 million U.S. dollars) -- not counting the lifelong emotional and psychological trauma endured by victims.

The new policy ensures that all services involving children are delivered in a safe, respectful, and child-friendly manner.

It outlines concrete measures for institutions and organisations to prevent harm, including a mandatory Child Protection Code of Conduct, child-safe recruitment and vetting processes such as criminal background checks, and tailored risk mitigation strategies.

Kiran said the policy also provides clear guidance for human resource practices, particularly within ministries and agencies that work directly with children, helping to embed a culture of accountability and safety at every level of service delivery.

The launch came amid growing regional concern about child protection across the Pacific, where cultural taboos, limited resources, and underreporting have often left cases of abuse hidden or unresolved.

UNICEF has reported that Pacific Island nations face some of the highest rates of violence against children globally, with many victims experiencing abuse within homes or communities.

