Finally daily Covid cases drop below 2,000 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 After a long gap, the daily Covid cases in Kerala have fallen below the 2,000 mark. The state on Saturday logged 1,836 positive cases, while the test positivity rate also came down to 6.02 per cent, said Health Minister Veena George in a statement.

A total 2,988 people turned Covid negative. The total active cases in the state are 15,825, of which 8.5 per cent of the patients were being treated in various hospitals across the state.

There were 4 Covid deaths, which took the total death tolld to 66,136 in the state so far.

On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 86 per cent (2.31 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 77 per cent (11.88 lakh) have been given one dose, while 37 per cent (5.64 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

