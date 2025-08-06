Fitness Mistakes That Could Be Dangerous for Your Heart, Say Experts

Working out is important for our body, it helps us to stay fit and healthy. But if you miss something or do certain things in a wrong way it can affect your health adversely. Many incidents of people falling while working out, getting heart attack has been reported. Some things need to be taken special care of while working out. According to health experts, few mistakes made during a workout can cause great damage to health.

People have the opinion that the more the body temperature increases during a workout, the more sweat will be produced. For this, people also drink less water. Some people even wear thick and full-body clothes to keep the body warm. These things have a direct impact on the heart.

The most common mistake made while working out is not drinking water. During a workout, the body controls the body temperature through sweat. In such a situation, if you avoid drinking water, the blood flow decreases and this directly affects the heart. The blood starts to thicken, which causes the heart to have to work harder to pump it. In this condition, the heart rate increases and the pressure on the heart increases. Experts say that you should drink a little water every now and then while exercising. If you are exercising for 1 hour, then you should drink a little water every 10 to 15 minutes.

The second mistake is made regarding clothes. Some people think that exercising in thick or hot clothes will make you sweat more. The body will stay warm and burn more calories. But this is a big misconception. Doing so can be dangerous for the heart. While exercising, the body temperature increases rapidly. The body has to work harder to control the temperature. Due to which the heart rate increases. In such a situation, more pressure is put on the heart. Due to both these mistakes, the heart rate increases by 20 points.

What do doctors say?

According to health experts, do the workout in a way that does not put more pressure on the heart. During this time, the lower the heart rate and body temperature, the better for the heart. Both of these mistakes can put double the pressure on the heart. This can impair heart function and increase the risk of heart attack.