Fitness Tips: Healthy Yet Tasty Foods That Help You Maintain a Weight

Many people have the misconception that maintaining a healthy weight means giving up delicious food. In reality, if you choose the right foods, your diet can remain delicious and also help you control your weight. Here are some such tasty and healthy foods that should be included in your diet.

1. The first food is sprouted legumes. Sprouting chickpeas, mung beans, and moth beans and making a stir-fry, salad, or chaat with them is very delicious. They are rich in protein and fiber, so they fill you up quickly and reduce the urge to overeat.

2. The second food is buttermilk and yogurt. Plain buttermilk or buttermilk made with cumin and ginger improves digestion and keeps the stomach light. Buttermilk is low in calories yet keeps the body refreshed, thus reducing the risk of weight gain. Yogurt should definitely be included in your diet.

3. Millets are healthy and delicious too. Include dishes made from various millet flours and sorghum and pearl millet in your diet. Flatbreads, thalipeeth (a type of savory pancake), or dosas made from these grains are very tasty. Since millets are high in fiber, they fill you up quickly and keep you feeling full for a long time. This prevents unnecessary snacking.

4. Another such food is oats. Oats don't just have to be eaten cooked. Upma made with oats, oat dosa, or oats sautéed with vegetables are very delicious. Oats contain soluble fiber, which slows down digestion and prevents weight gain.

5. Lentil soup, vegetable soup, or soup made with millets is light on the stomach and delicious. Consuming soup before a meal provides satisfaction with less food, thus helping in weight management. Also, soup can be made without using any oil or ghee.

6. Another delicious and great option is fermented foods. Dosas and idlis made from fermented batter, or drinks like kanji, improve digestion. When digestion is good, it becomes easier to maintain a healthy weight.