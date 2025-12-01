Fitness Tips: How Much Workout Is Ideal in Your 20s, 30s, 40s and After 60

In the current stressful times, staying healthy is important for everyone. Due to work, we do not pay much attention to our health. Not eating on time, eating wrongly, junk food, constant stress, insufficient sleep affect our entire body. Eating healthy food is not sufficient, but exercising and doing yoga are equally important to stay healthy. Many people exercise to lose weight, while some people exercise to stay fit. Many of us do not know how much exercise they should do according to their age.

99 percent of people make many mistakes while exercising, which leads to weight loss, increased fatigue, increased knee pain or body pain. According to the guidelines announced by WHO, different exercise is required for each age group. Since the body's capacity, bone strength, and heart capacity change with age, it is not right to do 'one workout for all'. Let's find out how much exercise should be done for people of different ages.

This is the peak period of muscle strength for the youth between the ages of 18 and 25. They should exercise for at least 150 to 300 minutes a week. Or you should do 75 to 150 minutes of strong cardio. Also, strength training at least 2–3 days a week will make your body change.

The young generation between the ages of 25 and 40 has a career, responsibilities and the most mental stress. So their goal should not be just to exercise. They should not only be fit, but also balance hormones and manage stress. For this, they should do 150 minutes of cardio, fast walking, cycling or jogging a week. Also, do strength training for 2 days. Just doing cardio does not lead to weight loss.

The generation between the ages of 40 and 60 is facing a declining age. Due to this, their metabolism slows down, bones are fragile and the ability to increase cholesterol is also high. For this, they should do 150 minutes of cardio a week. Do light strength training, squats, lunges or lift light weights for 2 to 3 days. Also, avoid over-exercising.

After 60 years, it is most important for us to keep our balance, flexibility, joints and bones strong. For this, you should do light cardio for 100-150 minutes a week. Do balance exercises. If you have knee problems, do cycling or water aerobics instead of walking.