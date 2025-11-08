Fitness Tips: How to Do the 10-Minute Leg Elevation Exercise and Its Benefits

Fitness Tips: Currently, a video of a 10-minute leg elevation exercise is trending on social media. It is being said that by doing this exercise, your body gets as much rest as 8 hours of sleep. According to the Times of India, this simple exercise has many benefits.

Fitness trainer Justin Augustine has also supported this trend and told its benefits. Let's know the benefits of this leg-elevation exercise and how to do it.

What does science think about this?

Science also says that sleeping with your legs elevated is very beneficial for the body. Many studies have proven that this exercise improves blood circulation, keeps blood vessels strong and helps reduce swelling in the body.

How to do the leg-elevation exercise?

Lie down straight on your back on the floor or bed. Now raise both legs a little higher than eye level. You can use a pillow or wall to support your legs. Maintain this position for 10 minutes.

Benefits of this exercise

Improves blood circulation: According to research by the National Institutes of Health, people with poor blood flow in their blood vessels increased blood circulation by 40–45%.

Reduces swelling and heaviness: It helps to remove water accumulated in the lower body. This reduces swelling and pain in the legs. According to a study by the Korean Foot and Ankle Society, keeping your feet elevated reduces both swelling and pain.

Heart and blood pressure: Doing this exercise improves heart health and keeps blood pressure under control. A study by BMC Anesthesiology showed that keeping your feet elevated reduces the chances of sudden low blood pressure.

Overall, sleeping with your feet elevated for just 10 minutes every day is a simple and natural exercise that improves blood circulation, swelling, and heart health.