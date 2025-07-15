Fitness Tips: Simple 5-Minute Exercises to Burn Waist Fat and Get in Shape

Wrong eating habits and less physical activity but many people do not understand how to lose weight, when fat accumulated on the waist and front part of the stomach, person starts looking very fat. Therefore, if you want to bring the body into proper shape, the stomach and love handles, that is, the increased fat on the waist, should be reduced first. Let's see how to do it now. You do not need to spend a lot of time for this. Just take 5 to 10 minutes a day and reduce the increased fat on the waist.

How to reduce the increased fat on the waist?

1. Expert says first of all, stand up straight to do the first exercise. After this, place your right palm on your head a little above your neck. Bend your left leg at the knee and lift it up. Try to touch the elbow of your right hand and left knee to each other. After doing this for about 25 times, do the same exercise by lifting your left hand and right leg. You may not be able to do it right away at first. But if you do it regularly for a few days, you will definitely be able to do it. Do this exercise for 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Stand straight to do the second exercise. After this, place your right hand on your waist. Lift your left hand up.

Tilt your body to the right side and try to bring your left hand as low as possible from the right side. Then do the same with your right hand by tilting your body to the left side. This puts stress on the muscles of the waist and helps in burning the fat there.