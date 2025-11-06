Fitness Tips: Why Squats Are the Best Exercise for Stronger Bones and Muscles After 40

Squats Benefits: As we age, the body's energy and speed decrease. Problems like constant joint pain, muscle weakness and loss of balance are common with advancing age. But if we want to avoid these problems of advancing age and stay healthy, then a simple exercise can be very useful for us. Squats are a simple and body-strengthening exercise. The important thing is that you can easily do this exercise at home. For this, there is no need to go anywhere or spend much time. Let's see the benefits of squats and its correct method.

The first problem that is felt in the legs with advancing age. Due to weakening of the leg muscles, the legs constantly hurt. You cannot even walk for a long time. Doing squats strengthens the muscles of the thighs, waist and calves. Strong legs enable you to walk long distances, climb stairs and do daily tasks easily.

Strengthens bone: Squats are a weight-bearing exercise. Which increases the density of bones by putting light pressure on them. This reduces the risk of bone diseases like osteoporosis.

Improves balance: Balance often deteriorates in old age and the risk of falling increases. Squats strengthen the core muscles and improve the balance of the body, thus reducing the chances of falling.

Relieves joint pain: Regular squats done correctly strengthen the joints near the knees and waist. This increases flexibility in the joints and reduces pain.

Improves the digestive system: Squats put natural pressure on the abdominal muscles, which improves bowel movements and provides relief from problems like constipation.

How to start and what precautions to take

If you already have joint pain or any other serious problem, consult a doctor or physiotherapist. Initially, start with bodyweight squats (without weights).

Correct method: Stand with your back straight and feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you. Slowly lower yourself down as if you were sitting in a chair.

Chair Squats: Practice squats while standing in front of a chair to maintain balance. Start with 5–8 squats and gradually increase the sets.