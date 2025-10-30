Fitness Tips: Why Women Gain Belly Fat and How to Reduce It Naturally

Fitness Tips: In most cases woman is seen that their arm and legs are in perfect shape, but however the neck, waist are not in form. The rest of the body is proportional but the stomach is protruding. Now, even after the first pregnancy, the abdominal circumference of most women increases.

That's one reason, but abdominal expansion can occur for many others. Let's explore these causes and potential solutions.

Reasons for belly fat

1. Not exercising or not doing abdominal exercises, very little physical activity, and excessive sedentary work are some of the reasons that increase the abdominal circumference.

2. After thirty to thirty-five, hormonal changes occur in the body of women. As a result of these changes, the abdominal circumference or abdominal circumference also increases.

3. If your diet contains a lot of sugar, flour, junk food, packaged food, and physical activity is reduced, then digestion and metabolism deteriorate, and due to this, belly fat increases.

4. If you constantly get insufficient sleep, the balance of hormones in the body deteriorates, and the result is an increase in belly fat.

How to reduce belly fat?

1. Exercising regularly is a great solution. Exercises that will stretch the abdominal muscles and give them a good workout should be done under the guidance of experts.

2. It is also important to pay attention to what you eat and drink. It is also very important to get enough sleep at night.

3. Massage your stomach with warm oil before going to bed at night. Then dip a Turkish towel in hot water, squeeze it tightly, and then place it on your stomach. Experts have shared information on the Instagram page healyourselfwith_manasikrishna that this will also help reduce belly fat.