Former Army chief Gen Malik pledges organ donation

Chandigarh, Sep 9 In a noble gesture, former Army chief General (Retd) V.P. Malik, who successfully led the force during the Kargil War in 1999, on Monday pledged to donate his organs at an organ donation awareness camp organised by ROTTO North at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

A decision in this regard was taken on the final day of the nationwide public awareness campaign, 'World Physiotherapy Month 2024', at a blood donation camp under Mission 'Jeevan Rekha', dedicated to the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

General Malik, who was the chief guest at the event, took the pledge for organ donation, emphasising the importance of this noble cause.

Recalling the valour and courage of the Indian soldiers during the Kargil War, he said this gesture of pledging his organs is an extension of his commitment to serve the nation.

He also urged everyone to come forward and support the cause of organ donation, thereby giving the gift of life to those in need.

Speaking about his motivation, General Malik said, “I have always believed in serving my nation in every possible way. Pledging my organs is a way to continue this service even after my lifetime. It brings me immense satisfaction and peace to know that I can help save lives even after I am gone. I encourage every citizen to consider organ donation as an act of ultimate kindness and compassion.”

The camp organised by Navya Bharat Foundation (NBF) and Student Association of Physical Therapy (SAPT) in collaboration with Khel Bharti Chandigarh saw good response from the public.

Suchet Sachdev and Harikrishan from the Department of Transfusion Medicine, Himanshu Bhayana from Orthopedics Department, and Anirudh Uniyal, National President and founder of Navya Bharat Foundation (NBF), were present at the camp.

The event reflected a shared commitment to promoting organ donation and encouraging citizens to contribute to this life-saving cause.

ROTTO North expressed its gratitude to General Malik for his noble gesture as it urged more people to follow in his footsteps.

