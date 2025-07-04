Former Trinamool RS member moves Calcutta HC challenging suspension of medical registration

Kolkata, July 4 Trinamool Congress' former Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the suspension of his medical registration for two years by the West Bengal Medical Council.

As single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha admitted the petition from Sen, a medical practitioner, who was recently suspended from the Trinamool on charges of anti-party activities after his differences with the party leadership surfaced over the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital rape & murder last year. Incidentally, Sen himself is an alumnus of R.G. Kar.

After filing the petition at the Calcutta High Court, Sen claimed that the suspension of his medical registration was illegal and prompted by vendetta from a section within the council. "I will not accept this injustice against me silently," he said.

During the two years of the suspension period, Sen will neither be able to use the abbreviation of “Dr” before his name nor will he be able to issue any prescription to any patient. His medical registration was suspended for two years on charges of referring to the postgraduate qualification of Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (Glasgow) on this letterhead without getting that qualification registered with the state medical council.

Sen, however, refuted the allegation and claimed that he submitted all the related documents for registration of the qualification with the council and also deposited the fee of Rs 10,000 for that purpose.

“Thereafter, I sent several letters and email communiques to the council to know the progress in the matter. I even made an application under the RTI Act. But I did not get any reply. I have been victimised,” Sen added.

Sen himself was a state government representative in the West Bengal Medical Council for a long time. However, soon after his differences with the party leadership over the R.G. Kar rape and murder issue surfaced he was first suspended from the party and then removed from the council.

