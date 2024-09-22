Forum in Thailand calls for boosting globalisation of TCM

Bangkok, Sep 22 Experts and scholars from 13 countries and regions have gathered in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, to share the latest research results of the Luobing theory or the theory of collateral diseases, aiming to promote the high-quality development of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and accelerate its globalisation.

The 20th International Conference on Luobing Theory Overseas Forum was convened here on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thanakrit Chitareerat, executive assistant minister of the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, said in his speech that TCM has become a link in enhancing the friendship between Thailand and China and this forum provides a platform to gain a deeper understanding of the latest research results and development trends of Luobing theory.

In his opening speech, Cao Zuojun, President of the Thailand Chinese Medicine Luobing Society, said Luobing not only provides new ideas and methods for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes but also brings unique solutions to many problems in modern medicine.

Lin Danqian, President of TCM Doctor Association Thailand, noted that the forum was held in Thailand, which represented that the global influence of Luobing theory has reached a new level.

As a model of innovation of TCM, Luobing's theory has achieved fruitful results after more than 40 years of joint efforts of experts.

During the forum, experts also conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on the achievements, challenges and prospects of TCM going globally.

