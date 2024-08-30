Four Botswanan children die from diarrhoea in August

Gaborone, Aug 30 Four children, aged between three and nine, have died from diarrhoea in August alone, Botswana health authorities said.

On Thursday, Christopher Nyanga, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said the country has been experiencing a surge in diarrhoea cases with dehydration since the beginning of August.

"A total of 271 diarrhoea cases have been reported across the country, with four deaths occurring in the northeastern part of the country," Nyanga said during an epidemiological meeting held in Francistown, Botswana's second-largest city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nyanga said this is a known diarrhoea season in Botswana and urged citizens not to panic, but to maintain high standards of hygiene.

Symptoms of diarrhoea include loss of body fluids, stomach pain, abdominal swelling, frequent bathroom visits and fever, according to the Ministry of Health.

Epidemiological experts said diarrhoea mainly affects children under the age of 10.

Diarrhoea is usually caused by a virus, or sometimes, contaminated food. Less frequently, it can be a sign of another disorder, such as inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome.

Most cases are clear on their own. Some infections may need antibiotics. Severe cases can cause enough dehydration to require intravenous fluids.

Dehydration is one of the biggest concerns with diarrhoea. This is especially true among vulnerable populations (infants, people 65 and older and people with compromised immune systems). Without treatment, dehydration can lead to kidney failure, stroke, heart attack or even death.

