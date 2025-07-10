Free 2D Echo Camp Identifies Critical Pediatric Heart Cases for Surgical Aid

Each year, countless children in India struggle with undiagnosed congenital heart disease (CHD)—a reality that hits the underprivileged the hardest. For families living in remote districts like Sangli, access to even basic cardiac screenings can be out of reach, delaying life-saving interventions and putting young lives at risk. Bridging this gap with compassion and clinical excellence, Dr. Prashant Bobhate, Senior Consultant – Pediatric Cardiology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, continues to lead the charge through his annual free 2D echo camps for children in need.

A highly respected Pediatric Cardiologist in Mumbai, India, Dr. Bobhate has been conducting these camps in Sangli district for the last five years, in close collaboration with local social workers, the Rotary Club, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and several dedicated NGOs. “Every child deserves the chance to live a full, healthy life, regardless of their financial situation or where they were born,” says Dr. Bobhate. “Early detection and timely surgery can turn that hope into reality.”

At last weekend’s camp, dozens of underprivileged children were screened using advanced 2D echocardiography, a vital, non-invasive tool for diagnosing congenital and structural heart defects in children. For many families in the region, this was the first time their child’s heart had ever been examined in detail. The results were eye-opening: several cases requiring immediate surgical intervention were identified, ensuring that these children won’t slip through the cracks of the healthcare system.

This initiative goes far beyond simply identifying problems. Once a child with CHD is diagnosed, Dr. Bobhate and his team at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital work tirelessly to arrange surgery or interventional procedures completely free of cost. Funds are raised through a remarkable partnership between hospital social workers, philanthropic organizations like the Rotary Club, and government schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Over the last five years, more than 100 children from Sangli district alone have undergone successful surgeries or cardiac interventions under this program.

“At our core, we believe that a child’s heart care should not be limited by their family’s income,” Dr. Bobhate shares. “These echo camps are about meeting families where they are, understanding their struggles, and assuring them that help is not just possible—it’s already here.”

The Children’s Heart Centre at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where these surgeries are performed, is one of India’s premier facilities for pediatric cardiac care. From advanced 2D and 3D echocardiography to complex cardiac catheterization and surgical interventions like Potts shunt for severe pulmonary hypertension, the hospital combines cutting-edge technology with a deeply compassionate approach. Dr. Bobhate’s Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) clinic, one of the first and largest in Western India, plays an equally vital role in managing complex pediatric heart conditions. It has an active patient database of more than 400 children, many of whom have been given a second chance at life through procedures funded by similar outreach efforts.

One of the camp’s recent success stories is a young girl from a remote village who was diagnosed with a critical heart defect during a previous Sangli camp. She underwent a complex surgery at Kokilaben Hospital with financial support arranged through a network of donors and welfare schemes. Today, she is thriving, attending school regularly, and living the childhood her parents once feared she might not see.

“These stories remind us why we do what we do,” Dr. Bobhate reflects. “To a family, a diagnosis can feel like the end of hope. But with the right care, it can actually be the beginning of a healthier life.”

Dr. Bobhate’s annual echo camps serve as a vital link between vulnerable communities and the advanced pediatric cardiac care available at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His unwavering focus on early detection, timely intervention, and coordinated financial support has transformed the lives of over a hundred children so far—and the mission continues to grow.

“Healthcare is a shared responsibility,” he says. “When doctors, hospitals, community leaders, government bodies, and NGOs work together, we make miracles happen. No child’s future should be determined by their postcode or their family’s income bracket.”

As the success of the Sangli camp inspires plans for more outreach initiatives across Maharashtra, Dr. Bobhate hopes other pediatric specialists will adopt similar models to extend early cardiac screening and treatment to every corner of the country. “Every life we save today is a healthier, brighter tomorrow,” he concludes.

Dr. Prashant Bobhate

Senior Consultant – Pediatric Cardiology

Children’s Heart Centre, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

https://phindia.net/