FSSAI emerged world leader in food safety, developed 14 global standards: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has emerged as a global leader in food safety and standards, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Friday.

Speaking at the third Global Food Regulator Summit, at Bharat Mandapam here, Nadda said the summit will showcase India's commitment to global food safety, enhance global cooperation to ensure that the food systems are safe, resilient, and inclusive.

He also highlighted the crucial role played by FSSAI in developing global food safety standards, such as the initiation of rapid testing kits and mobile labs for testing.

“FSSAI has emerged as a global leader in food safety and standards, playing a pivotal role on the international stage through the Codex Alimentarius Commission. India, through FSSAI, hosts the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs, and has developed 14 global standards and serves as the regional coordinator for Asia, promoting street food safety and regional cooperation,” the Union Minister said.

“India has secured critical Codex support for standards related to millets, cashew, and advanced supplement and functional food standards," Nadda said.

Underscoring FSSAI's leadership in international cooperation, he cited partnerships through MoUs with nations such as Bhutan, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, Brazil, and recently with Australia.

“At the national level, FSSAI has modernised food standards, approved rapid testing kits, and expanded laboratory infrastructure, including mobile testing laboratories. FSSAI has also strengthened safe food imports by recognising accredited overseas labs, introducing provisional clearances for importers, and enhancing transparency through integration with SWIFT and iSCATE systems,” Nadda said.

Further, he stressed the need for food safety because the “quality of our diet influences the quality of our body, mind, and life”.

The Health Minister also called food “a powerful force”, and stressed the need for better compliance to build global trust.

Emphasising the need for food safety, he added that global exchange of food products can have a significant impact on the health and well-being.

"When countries engage in the global exchange of food products, they are not just trading goods. It has an impact on the health and well-being of their populations," Nadda said.

"Any lapse in food safety can lead to serious public health crises, disrupt trade, and damage the reputations of businesses and nations alike. Therefore, food safety is not just about compliance, but more importantly, about building trust in the global food systems,” the Health Minister added.

