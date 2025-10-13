Future of storytelling bright and proudly Indian: Gautam Adani

Mumbai, Oct 13 The future of storytelling is bright and proudly Indian, said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday, while lauding the students at filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International.

The Adani Group Chairman recently delivered a keynote address at the Celebrate Cinema 2025 event at Whistling Woods. He was joined by his wife, Dr Priti Adani.

“At Whistling Woods, I saw that the future of storytelling is bright and proudly Indian,” Gautam Adani shared in a post on the social media platform X.

The billionaire industrialist said this in response to Ghai’s tweet celebrating the Cinema 2025 event.

“Some evenings turn into milestones. Gautam Adani & Dr Priti Adani’s visit to Whistling Woods was one such moment - where art met ambition, and cinema met nation-building. The students felt seen, inspired & ready to dream 100X bigger,” said Ghai, along with a video of the event.

During his keynote address, the Adani Group Chairman had highlighted the importance of India taking charge of its global narrative through the soft power of cinema, storytelling, and leveraging the advantage of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"If we do not narrate who we are, others will rewrite who we were. That is why we must own our story, not with arrogance, but with authenticity, not as propaganda, but as purpose,” Gautam Adani said.

The industrialist also warned against allowing India’s stories to be told through Western perspectives, as was the case with films like 'Gandhi' and 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

"Why must it take Richard Attenborough from across the oceans to tell us Indians the story of our Mahatma?" he asked.

He said that for too long, "India's voice has been firm within our own borders but faint beyond them. And in that silence, others have lifted the pen, sketching Bharat through their lenses tinted by bias and shaped by their convenience."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor