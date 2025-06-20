Garg’s Clinic in Nagpur Crowned ‘Best Dental Clinic in India’ at Famdent Excellence Awards 2024

In a proud moment for Nagpur’s medical fraternity, Garg’s Clinic, a trusted name in dentistry since 1977, has been named ‘Best Dental Clinic in India’ at the Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards 2024, popularly known as the Indian Dental Oscars. The clinic was honored in the category of 'Best Clinic Interiors in India' for its world-class design, featuring a welcoming kids’ area, state-of-the-art facilities, and an ambiance that makes patients feel like they’ve stepped into a top-tier US clinic. The prestigious ceremony took place recently in Mumbai and recognized excellence across the country’s dental care ecosystem. This national accolade is a significant recognition of the clinic’s decades-long commitment to quality, innovation, and patient-centric care- delivered with precision, empathy, and at an affordable cost.

Helmed by veteran dentist Dr. Anoop Garg, the clinic is powered by a dynamic team of experts including Dr. Ketan Garg, a specialist in Dental, Oral, and Maxillofacial Surgery, and Dr. Neha Garg, an authority in Prosthodontics. Their collective expertise is backed by highly trained professionals in fields like implantology, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, pediatric dentistry, full mouth rehabilitation, and smile designing. “We have always aimed to make advanced dental care accessible and ethical,” a representative from the clinic shared. “This national honor validates our belief in blending cutting-edge treatments with compassion and integrity.” With thousands of satisfied patients to its name, Garg’s Clinic has become synonymous with trust and transformation in dental care. Its range of services includes advanced dental implants, aesthetic smile makeovers, wisdom tooth extraction, braces and aligners, pediatric dental care, and preventive treatments.

The clinic’s modern infrastructure features digitally equipped dental chairs, advanced diagnostic tools, international-grade sterilization systems, and a serene environment designed to ensure maximum patient comfort and safety. Operating from two state-of-the-art facilities in Sadar and Wardhman Nagar, Garg’s Clinic continues to uphold its legacy while embracing the latest advancements in dental science. Its blend of seasoned experience and youthful innovation is what sets it apart as a leader in affordable yet world-class dental care.

For appointments or inquiries, contact 0712-2528658 or +91 94045 45658. To know more about the services offered, visit our clinics or explore our website.