Garlic Health Benefits: Does Kashmiri Garlic Really Helps To Control Cholesterol Levels? Here's What Expert Says

Garlic is one of the important ingredient in food, which enhances the taste of any recipe. Other than enhancing taste, garlic has many health benefits. Garlic helps to improve blood circulation, help to prevent clots and many more including lower total cholesterol and LDL (bad cholesterol). High levels of bad cholesterol in the body increase the risk of heart disease manifold. Eating oily foods, stress, and junk food are contributing to the rise in bad cholesterol levels, weakening our hearts.

If you or your family is suffering from bad cholesterol, nutritionist and EatFit247By founder Shweta Shah says that garlic will flush out bad cholesterol from the body and replace it with good cholesterol. Nutritionist Shweta Shah shared a traditional method for lowering cholesterol in a video on Instagram. She said, "If you have high cholesterol, you can try this traditional remedy instead of statins."

Shweta Shah has described Kashmiri garlic as a panacea for cholesterol. Kashmiri garlic is also known as Himalayan or Jammu garlic. You may often see white garlic, but Kashmiri garlic is a rare variety, smaller than normal garlic and a light orange-yellow color. Although small in size, it is considered extremely potent.

The nutritionist said, "Peel 4-5 small cloves of Kashmiri garlic and then crush them. Chew them on an empty stomach. If you cannot consume them this way, boil them and drink them in sips as a decoction. However, do not eat or drink anything for an hour afterward. Consuming Kashmiri garlic in this way increases HDL and reduces LDL. It also strengthens your heart and can help keep you away from heart disease.

Improve Your Lifestyle

Unhealthy lifestyles contribute to a rise in diseases, leading to an increase in severe heart, liver, and kidney conditions. Heart attacks, once primarily affecting those over 50, are now occurring in younger individuals between 20 and 40. Therefore, adopting a healthier lifestyle is crucial.

Note: This information is for general knowledge only and shouldn't be considered medical advice. Always talk to a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have questions about your health or need help with treatment decisions.