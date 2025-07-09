Gastric Cancer May Affect 15 Million Youths Globally; India Among Worst Hit, Reveals Study

Study reveals that over 15 million born between 2008 to 2017 are prone to develop gastric cancer. As per the reports in worst affected country India stands second highest number of cases after China. Journal Nature Medicine published study says that nearly two-thirds of these future cases will be concentrated in Asia, followed by the Americas and Africa. Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) analysed GLOBOCAN 2022 data from 185 countries, along with UN population and death rate estimates.

Study also estimates that around 15.6 million people worldwide in this age group could develop gastric cancer in their lifetime. Out o these 76 per cent of cases are linked to a common stomach bacterium called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori). Author says that the main cause of the cancer will be a bacterial infection. It leads to long-term inflammation in the stomach, which increases cancer risk if left untreated. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, often referred to as a "silent killer" due to its vague or late-appearing symptoms.

Here are some Common symptoms of gastric cancer:

Persistent indigestion or heartburn Loss of appetite or feeling full quickly Unexplained weight loss Nausea or vomiting Stomach pain, especially after meals Fatigue or weakness In some cases, blood in stool or vomit

Also Read: How To Reduce Bloating Problem Naturally? Know Home Remedies

Experts warns that, Early symptoms are often mistaken for regular digestive issues and That’s why early screening, especially in high-risk countries, is critical. India and Asia at high risk: The study projects Asia will see 10.6 million new gastric cancer cases, with India and China alone contributing 6.5 million. In India, the number could rise to 1.65 million cases if no action is taken. Researchers also caution that sub-Saharan Africa, though currently low-risk, could see a sixfold increase in gastric cancer cases in the future.