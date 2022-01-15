GCC to provide medical kits to all who take RT-PCR tests

Chennai, Jan 15 Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi on Saturday said that the corporation would give medical kits to all those who take RT-PCR tests.

The commissioner in a statement said that the medical kits would include Zinc, paracetamol, vitamin C and azithromycin tablets and masks. The kits would be provided to those who take the tests before the results of the test are announced.

The Commissioner said this initiative is being taken to reduce the symptoms of patients even before results are out.

Bedi said that the corporation officials will get intimation from the private laboratories and Urban Primary Health Centres about details of patients who take RT-PCR tests.

The GCC said that a volunteer from the corporation would visit the residences of those who have taken the tests on the basis of information received from the private labs and the UPHCs to provide the medical kits to them.

The civic body was earlier providing kits only to those who had tested positive.

