Gen Z drinking less alcohol, health benefits to last longer: Study

New Delhi, Oct 7 Younger generations, particularly Generation Z, are turning away from alcohol at unprecedented rates, according to a study on Tuesday.

Researchers from Flinders University in Australia noted that Gen Z is driving a cultural shift that could reshape the drinking landscape and deliver major public health gains if the trend continues.

The study, published in the journal Addiction, showed that although alcohol abstinence is generally lowest in early adulthood, Gen Z shows a higher likelihood of abstaining compared to previous generations.

Not only are they more likely to abstain, but they also consume significantly less alcohol per week than older generations.

"Our research shows that over the course of their lives, Gen Z are nearly 20 times more likely to choose not to drink alcohol compared to Baby Boomers, even after adjusting for sociodemographic factors," said lead author Dr. Gianluca Di Censo from Flinders' College of Medicine and Public Health.

"This isn't just a phase; it appears to be a sustained change in behaviour that could have long-term public health benefits," Di Censo said.

The team analysed over two decades of data from more than 23,000 Australians, finding that abstention from alcohol is on the rise, and weekly alcohol consumption is declining, particularly among younger cohorts.

They found that millennials, too, are drinking less than Baby Boomers, suggesting a broader cultural shift away from alcohol.

Interestingly, while millennials and GenX reported drinking more per occasion than Baby Boomers, their overall weekly consumption was lower, indicating that binge drinking may still be a concern, but regular heavy drinking is declining.

The study also found that the silent generation -- those born before 1946 -- had the highest levels of weekly alcohol consumption, even more than Baby Boomers, suggesting that while younger generations are drinking less, older adults may still be at risk of alcohol-related harm.

The researchers said these generational trends could help inform future public health strategies.

"If we can understand what's driving this decline in alcohol use among younger people, whether it's economic pressures, social norms, or policy changes, we can use that knowledge to support healthier behaviours across all age groups," Di Censo said.

The team suggested that policies such as minimum alcohol pricing, restrictions on advertising, and targeted health campaigns could help reinforce these positive trends.

They also emphasised the importance of continuing to focus on high-risk groups, such as adolescents who engage in binge drinking and middle-aged adults who consume large quantities weekly.

