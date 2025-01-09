‘Genome India Project’ a key biotechnology revolution towards Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 9 The ‘Genome India Project’ marks a defining moment in the country's biotechnology landscape and the combination of biotechnology and biomass is an important part of the foundation for 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing experts and scientists via video message, PM Modi said the project was approved 5 years ago and our scientists have diligently worked and completed the project, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 20 research institutions such as IISc, IITs, CSIR and DBT-BRIC have played a major role in this research. The data consisting of the genome sequences of 10,000 Indians is now available at the Indian Biological Data Centre.

PM Modi expressed confidence that this project would prove to be a milestone in the field of biotechnology research and congratulated all the stakeholders involved in the project.

“Genome India Project is an important milestone in the biotechnology revolution. This data will now be available to scientists and researchers, aiding scholars in understanding India's genetic landscape,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

The nature of diseases varies greatly, making it essential to understand the genetic identity of the population to determine effective treatments.

PM Modi highlighted the significant challenge of sickle cell anemia in the tribal communities and the national mission to combat it.

He noted that the problem might differ across regions, and a complete genetic study is necessary to understand the unique genomic patterns of the Indian population.

“This understanding will help develop specific solutions and effective medicines for particular groups. The scope is much broader and sickle cell anaemia was just an example,” added the Prime Minister.

India's ‘Bio Economy’ has grown rapidly over the past decade, from $10 billion in 2014 to over $150 billion today.

The country is striving to elevate its Bio Economy to new heights and recently launched the Bio E3 Policy.

“The Bio E3 policy would help India to emerge as a leader in the global biotech landscape, similar to the IT revolution,” said PM Modi.

