Getting Rs 6,000 every year in my account via PM-KISAN, says Madhubani farmer

Patna, Dec 7 The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, has come as a 'lifeline' for many farmers facing financial difficulties.

Under the scheme, farmers get yearly assistance of Rs 6,000 directly into their accounts. In the last financial year, i.e. 2022-23, a total amount of Rs 58,201.85 crore was disbursed to eligible beneficiaries.

Dilip Kumar Paswan, a resident of Madhubani district of Bihar, spoke to IANS and shared how he and his family saw a drastic change in their living standards following their enrollment in the government’s popular welfare scheme.

Giving an insight on benefits received under the PM KISAN scheme, he said: "Rs 6,000 comes into the bank account every year from the central government. This provides us a lot of relief in farming as we use this money to buy seeds and fertilisers. At times, it also helps us tiding over some financial crisis."

"I and my family want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme," he said, and also suggested that the yearly assistance could be increased from time to time, as per the prevailing market scenario.

Notably, there are many like Dilip Paswan, who are garnering benefits of the PM KISAN scheme.

The PM-KISAN is a central scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to all landholding farmer families across the country.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the farmers.

Till date, the government has disbursed over Rs 2.60 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers.

Not just PM-KISAN, the government has launched many schemes to support and uplift the life of farmers.

They include Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS), Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Soil Health Card, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and more.

