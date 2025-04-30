Girls outshine boys in Telangana SSC exams

Hyderabad, April 30 Girls once again outshone boys in the 10th class examinations in Telangana, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Out of 4,96,374 regular students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations held in March-April, 92.78 per cent cleared the exam.

The girls secured a 2.94 higher pass percentage than the boys. The pass percentage among girls was 94.26 while it was 91.32 per cent among boys.

A total of 5,07,107 students had appeared in the exams held from March 21 to April 3 at exam centres across the state. The students included 10,733 private candidates.

The pass percentage among private candidates was 57.22 per cent. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 61.70, while it was 55.14 among boys.

Director, School Education Narasimha Reddy said the overall pass percentage increased from 91.31 per cent in 2024 to 92.78 per cent in 2025.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the SSC results in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Secretary, Education, Yogita Rana.

As many as 4,629 schools scored cent per cent results. Two schools got zero pass percentage, and both are private schools.

The advanced supplementary exams will be held from June 3 to 13.

Among 33 districts, Mahabubabad topped the list with 99.29 pass percentage. Sangareddy stood second with 99.09 per cent and Jangaon third with 98.81 per cent. Vikarabad district was the last with 73.97 pass percentage. Like last year, Hyderabad was at 30th place with pass percentage of 88.53.

Among different categories of schools, Gurukul schools topped with 98.79 pass percentage. BC Welfare schools had a pass percentage of 97.99. Social Welfare residential schools were third with 97.71 percent students clearing the exam. The pass percentage of tribal welfare residential schools was 97.63 and the same for minority residential schools stood at 96.57.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor