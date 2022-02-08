Global Covid caseload tops 397 mn

Washington, Feb 8 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 397 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.74 million and vaccinations to over 10.07 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 397,053,590 and 5,749,136, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,071,840,408.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 76,848,718 and 905,521, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,272,014 infections and 502,874 deaths), followed by Brazil (26,616,014 infections and 632,946 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (20,933,062), the UK (17,923,805), Russia (12,612,259), Turkey (12,238,501), Italy (11,663,338), Germany (11,059,873), Spain (10,199,716), Argentina (8,589,879), Iran (6,579,266), Colombia (5,966,706), Poland (5,163,780) and Mexico (5,141,291), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (328,664), Mexico (309,417), Peru (206,891), the UK (158,856), Italy (149,097), Indonesia (144,497), Colombia (135,757), France (133,918), Iran (132,830), Argentina (122,684), Germany (118,723), Ukraine (108,027) and Poland (106,597).

