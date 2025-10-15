Global Handwashing Day 2025: How to Wash Your Hands Properly to Stay Healthy

Global Handwashing Day is being celebrated every year on October 15. This day was started to make people aware of the importance of handwashing. Handwashing is a very important step for our health that can protect us and our families from many infections. Experts say that while handwashing is important, it is very important to wash our hands properly. 99% of the country's people make some common mistakes while washing their hands. Let's know what is the correct way to wash our hands.

Most people make many mistakes while washing their hands. The biggest mistake is not using the right amount of soap or hand sanitizer. Many people apply too much or too little hand sanitizer in a hurry. After washing their hands, they do not dry them properly, which leaves germs on their hands. The habit of washing hands in a hurry is also considered one of the most common mistakes.

Proper method of handwashing

Experts have said to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. First, wet your hands. Apply soap or liquid. Apply soap to your palms, under your nails, and up to your wrists. Thoroughly clean your thumbs and fingers. After washing your hands, dry them with a clean towel or tissue.

If water is not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. When is it important to wash your hands?

According to experts, washing your hands before and after eating is extremely important. Wash your hands after using the toilet. Wash your hands after touching a sick person. Wash your hands after coming home from outside.

It is important to wash your hands after sneezing or coughing. It is also important to wash your hands after touching an animal.