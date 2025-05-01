Global recognition of Yoga testament to India’s rich cultural heritage: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, May 1 The global recognition that Yoga has received is a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage, said Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav on Thursday.

Since the United Nations adopted June 21st as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) in 2014, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has led a global movement promoting the timeless wisdom of yoga.

Over the past decade, the Ministry of Ayush has successfully coordinated 10 editions of IDY, engaging millions of people worldwide and showcasing Yoga as a powerful tool for unity, health, and harmony.

"Global recognition of Yoga stands as a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and is a matter of immense national pride," Jadhav said.

He said that Maharashtra's Nashik is all set to host a grand celebration -- Yoga Mahotsav 2025 -- tomorrow to mark the 50-day countdown to the 11th IDY.

The event is being organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush.

The Mahotsav will begin with a mass demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) from 6:30 AM to 8:00 AM at Gauri Maidan, Ramkund Parisar, Panchavati.

"IDY symbolises global unity, wellness, and harmony, with annual Mass Yoga Demonstrations led by the Prime Minister. With the same spirit and enthusiasm, preparations for IDY 2025 are already in full swing," Jadhav said.

Inviting all citizens to be a part of the transformative celebration, the Ministry of Ayush noted that "yoga is not just a practice -- it is a movement for national health, inner peace, and global well-being".

The theme for IDY 2025 is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'

--IANS

rvt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor