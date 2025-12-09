Gravely concerned for Khaleda Zia, says B'desh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi, Dec 9 Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former PM Khaleda Zia, wishing her a speedy recovery.

In an email interview with IANS, Hasina was asked about Zia’s critical medical condition and reports that security forces had been deployed at the hospital where she is being treated. Responding to the query, she said, “I am gravely concerned to hear that Begum Khaleda Zia is ill and will pray she can make a recovery.”

Khaleda Zia, 79, has been battling multiple long-standing ailments, including cardiac complications, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney problems. She remains under intensive observation in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital, where both local and international specialist doctors are overseeing her treatment.

According to medical sources, Zia was admitted to Evercare on the night of November 23 on the advice of her medical board after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the CCU on November 27 for round-the-clock monitoring.

Meanwhile, plans to airlift her to London for advanced medical treatment have faced delays. Local media, quoting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, reported on Friday that the special air ambulance arranged through the Emir of Qatar could not land in Dhaka due to technical issues. “The air ambulance is not arriving today because of a technical issue. If everything goes well, it may reach Dhaka on Saturday,” Fakhrul told UNB.

He added that the decision on whether Khaleda Zia can travel will depend entirely on her medical condition. “A medical procedure will be done today, after which the doctors will decide whether she is fit to fly. Everything depends on her health. If Madam is fit for the journey and the medical board gives approval, then she will fly on Sunday (December 7),” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Khaleda Zia’s personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member A Z M Zahid Hossain had said she was initially expected to fly to London on Friday for advanced treatment, subject to medical clearance.

