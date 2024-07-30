Greece on alert after outbreak of small-ruminants plague

Athens, July 30 Greece has culled approximately 9,000 animals following an outbreak of the small-ruminants plague (PPR).

The action was taken to contain the spread of the contagious and deadly viral disease after inspections of over 2,30,000 goats and sheep over the past week, Greek Agricultural Development and Food Minister Kostas Tsiaras said on Tuesday.

"We are taking all necessary measures to address the issue," he told Greek broadcaster ERT, adding that there was no risk to public health.

The agriculture ministry has announced a nationwide ban on the transport of goats and sheep for any reason as a preventive step, as experts were trying to locate the origin of the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first cases were identified in the region of Thessaly in central Greece last week, where units were placed under quarantine.

On Monday, a few cases were reported also near Athens and on the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece. Breeders said that some animals tested positive were imported from Romania.

Greek authorities also proceeded to ban imports of goats and sheep from Romania until this Friday.

Tsiaras said that the state will support affected animal breeders. According to the ministry, breeders are refunded 150 euros ($162.5) for each animal killed.

The amount is small compared to the losses, Greek goat and sheep breeder Nikos Guvas told Xinhua.

Despite the assurances by officials and experts that PPR has no consequences on human health, a few customers of butcher Antonis Blamis in Athens were hesitant to purchase meat products this week.

