Gross enrollment under Atal Pension Yojana surpasses 8.45 crore till Nov

New Delhi, Dec 15 Gross enrollment under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has reached 8,45,17,419 (as on November 30, 2025), the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The scheme aims to create a universal social security system for all, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector. APY scheme offers flexible minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 per month, said Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in Lok Sabha.

Accordingly, the subscription amount per month presently varies from Rs. 42 to Rs 1,454 based on age of joining and pension amount chosen. Any increase in pension amount is likely to increase the subscription amount substantially and put further burden on the subscriber.

The enrolments in the lower pension slab suggest that the APY is reaching the poorest of poor.

The minister further stated that presently, it has been decided to continue the scheme with same terms and conditions and not to further increase the pension and consequential subscription amount.

APY was launched in 2015 with the objective of creating a universal social security system for all Indians. It is open to all citizens of India between 18 and 40 years of age who have a savings account in a bank or post office. As per the Scheme, the subscriber will receive pension benefits on attaining the age of 60 years.

As on October 31, the female gross enrolment under APY was 4,04,41,135, which was 48 per cent of the total enrolment. Further, in Bihar, the female gross enrolment under APY was 42,07,233, which was 57 per cent of the total enrolment in the state.

The government and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have taken several steps to increase awareness and coverage of APY across the country, including rural and remote areas of Bihar.

