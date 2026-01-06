Gujarat CM reviews situation due to typhoid surge in Gandhinagar, orders intensified measures

Gandhinagar, Jan 6 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Tuesday, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the situation arising from the spread of typhoid in Gandhinagar city and to strengthen ongoing measures for treatment, control and prevention of the disease, government officials said.

During the comprehensive review, the Chief Minister directed officials to intensify medical response and public health interventions, stressing the need for coordinated action between the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the State Health Department to curb further spread.

The Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner J.N. Vaghela told the Chief Minister Patel that, due to sustained efforts, a gradual decline in typhoid cases is being observed.

"As part of surveillance and containment measures, 85 survey teams have been deployed, covering more than 1.58 lakh people," Vaghela said.

"Adequate distribution of chlorine tablets and ORS packets has been ensured, while repair work on water pipeline leakages is being taken up on priority."

"In addition, super chlorination of all water sources has been carried out."

To prevent water-borne diseases, the Chief Minister issued clear instructions that daily water samples must be collected and tested for quality and chlorination, and water should be supplied only after receiving satisfactory test reports -- not just in Gandhinagar but across all urban areas of the state.

Chief Minister Patel also directed officials to conduct field inspections of ongoing pipeline works to ensure quality and accuracy, expand the scope of water testing, and take immediate steps to plug leakages.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined the meeting via video conference.

Senior officials present included Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Topno, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, senior officials from the Water Supply and Urban Development Department, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Urban Health Commissioner Ratankuwar Gadhvicharan, the Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner, District Collector, District Development Officer, and senior health officials and doctors.

The state government reiterated its commitment to swift containment, safe drinking water, and public health protection, assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor