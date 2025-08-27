Gujarat: Govt dental college wins national award for 2nd year in a row, special camps win praise 

Ahmedabad, Aug 27 The Government Dental College and Hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar has made the Saurashtra region proud again, by winning a national award for the second consecutive year for its medical services in dental health.

The special camps and campaigns organised by the hospital to raise awareness through street plays and other activities got a special mention during the felicitation ceremony.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday took to social media to extend congratulations to the institute and called it a matter of pride not only for the hospital but for the entire state.

Taking to his X account, the Gujarat CM wrote, “Maintaining oral health is extremely important for health care. The Government Dental College and Hospital in Jamnagar has been awarded the prestigious National Award for the second consecutive year by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for its special organisation of various programmes to create public awareness about oral and dental health as well as the harms caused by tobacco use.”

More than 180 dental colleges participated in the national-level competition, organised every year. Jamnagar-based institute won the prestigious award for its special endeavour in reaching out to people about oral hygiene and dental health awareness.

Jamnagar Collector also took to X and praised the hospital for its achievement.

“The Government Dental College and Hospital has been awarded the National Award by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for exemplary work in creating awareness about oral and dental health as well as the harms caused by tobacco, thereby bringing glory to the state. Heartiest congratulations on this achievement,” the Collector said in a post.

Notably, the state government-run hospital organises various programmes to create awareness about oral and dental health, including lectures, street plays, rallies, essay and painting competitions, as well as dental diagnosis camps.

