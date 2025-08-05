Gujarat: Pharma & Labtech Expo 2025 kicks off in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Aug 5 The 20th edition of the Pharma & Labtech Expo 2025 was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in the presence of State Health Minister Rishikesh Patel.

The three-day event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across India’s thriving pharmaceutical and laboratory technology sectors.

Spread across 25,000 square metres, the mega exhibition features over 400 exhibitors, showcasing a vast array of pharma products, manufacturing machinery, packaging technology, lab equipment, and analytical tools.

The expo is poised to be a major networking platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in pharmaceutical machinery, engineering, formulations, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Alongside the main exhibition, concurrent expos on contract manufacturing and raw and packaging materials have been added this year, offering a comprehensive view of the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

A dedicated pavilion for pumps, valves, pipes, and fittings is also on display, catering to industrial buyers and engineering professionals.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured various stalls, interacted with industry representatives, and reiterated Gujarat’s commitment to supporting healthcare innovation, industrial growth, and pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence.

He praised the expo for creating a vibrant platform that bridges the gap between research, manufacturing, and commercialisation in the pharma and biotech sectors.

The event also saw the presence of Gandhinagar Mayor Meera Patel, Bhailu Bapu of Paliyad from Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, Dr. Prashant Korat, President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Dr. H.G. Koshia, Commissioner of FDCA, Dr. Ravikant Sharma, Deputy Drug Controller, Regional Office Ahmedabad (Govt. of India), and Dr. Viranchi Shah, former national president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA).

Ahmedabad, often hailed as the Pharma Capital of India, has emerged as a major hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and exports.

Home to leading domestic and multinational pharma companies, the city boasts a robust industrial ecosystem supported by cutting-edge infrastructure, skilled workforce, and proactive regulatory frameworks.

