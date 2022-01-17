Gujarat reports 12,735 fresh Covid cases, over 4K in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Jan 17 Continuing its upward trend, Gujarat on Monday reported 12,735 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 9,38,993 so far.

As is the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new cases at 4,409, followed by Surat (3,419), Vadodara (1,313), Rajkot (581), Valsad (340), Gandhinagar (308), Navsari (300), Bharuch (284), Jamnagar (265), Bhavnagar (234), Morbi (182), Mehsana (152), Kutch (149), Patan (122), and Kheda (102), among others.

Five persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours 3 in Surat and 1 each in Ahmedabad and Panchmahals – taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 10,164.

The state presently has 70,374 active cases, of which 95 are on ventilator support.

