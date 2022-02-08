Gujarat reports 2.5K Covid cases; 28 deaths

Gandhinagar, Feb 8 Gujarat on Tuesday reported 2,502 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the overall caseload to 12,05,652, officials said.

Meanwhile, 28 deaths were also recorded in the state, taking the death toll to 10,716.

Ahmedabad led the list of fresh cases at 894, followed by Vadodara 546, Rajkot 173, Surat 155, Gandhinagar 124, among others.

The state currently has 33,631 active cases of Covid-19, out of which 33,432 cases are stable and 199 on ventilator support.

A total of 7,487 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 11,61,305.

Also, 3,25,892 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total count in the state to 10,02,06,717.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor