Gujarat reports 8,934 fresh Covid cases, 34 deaths

Gandhinagar, Feb 2 Gujarat on Wednesday reported 8,934 new Covid cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,77,931, while 34 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the overall death toll to 10,545 so far.

The number of Covid fatalities is a cause of concern for Gujarat, with the state reporting as many as 368 deaths within a span of 15 days.

Ahmedabad saw the maximum number of people succumbing to the virus on Wednesday at 10, followed by Rajkot (5), Surat and Vadodara (4 each), Bharuch (3), Jamnagar (2), and Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar Mehsana, Navsari, Surendranagar and Botad (1 each).

Meanwhile, the state saw its tally of fresh cases go up a bit on Wednesday. After coming down to around 6,000 cases a day from around 25,000 cases on January 25, the state's daily Covid numbers went up to 8,934 on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad led the chart with 3,368 new cases, followed by Vadodara (1,921), Surat (513), Rajkot (478), Gandhinagar (431), Mehsana (227), Kutch (224), Bharuch (222), Patan (189), Banaskantha (146), Anand (142), Kheda (129), and Bhavnagar (105), among others.

The state currently has 69,187 active cases, out of which 68,941 are stable while 246 persons are on ventilator support.

A total of 15,117 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 10,98,199.

Over 2.73 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Wednesday, taking the statewide total so far to above 9.86 crore.

