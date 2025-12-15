Gujarat: Three years of CM Patel’s governance, healthcare reaches the last mile

Gandhinagar, Dec 15 As Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel completes three years in office, Gujarat’s public health delivery—especially for children—has emerged as a defining pillar of his governance.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the state health department, healthcare schemes have expanded their reach to the most remote and vulnerable sections of society, translating policy intent into measurable outcomes on the ground.

A flagship example is the School Health–Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), under which more than 4.5 crore children across Gujarat have benefited over the past three years.

Annually, an average of 1.89 crore children undergo health screening, with on-the-spot treatment provided wherever possible. Children requiring advanced care are referred to PHCs, CHCs, sub-district and district hospitals, medical colleges, and super-speciality hospitals—entirely free of cost.

The scale and impact of the programme are reflected in the outcomes: over 45,000 children received cardiac surgeries and treatments, 4,149 kidney treatments, 2,336 clubfoot corrections, 1,408 cleft lip and palate surgeries, and treatment for 692 cancer cases.

In addition, 751 cochlear implant surgeries, 42 kidney transplants, 23 bone marrow transplants, and 12 liver transplants were facilitated during this period, marking a significant intervention in life-threatening and chronic childhood conditions.

To strengthen early diagnosis and timely intervention, 28 District Early Intervention Centres (DIEC) are operational across Gujarat, supported by 992 RBSK mobile health teams.

These teams conduct regular health check-ups for anganwadi children up to six years of age, students from Classes 1 to 12, newborns, and out-of-school children up to 18 years.

Further, all delivery points in the state now conduct birth defect screening for every newborn, while systematic screening under the “4D” framework—Birth Defects, Developmental Delays, Diseases, and Deficiencies—is carried out for children up to 18 years.

This structured, statewide approach underscores the Patel government’s focus on preventive healthcare and early treatment.

