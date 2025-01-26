Gujarat’s Suresh Soni conferred with Padma Shri honour for serving leprosy patients

New Delhi, Jan 26 Gujarat-based Sahyog Leprosy Trust and its staff are overwhelmed with a wave of happiness, the reason being its founder Suresh Soni conferred with Padma Shri award for his altruistic and tireless service to hundreds of leprosy patients for decades.

Sahyog Leprosy Trust in Gujarat is apparently the only centre in the country, looking after more than 1,000 leprosy patients under one roof.

The driving force behind this remarkable initiative is the Trust director Suresh Soni, who has been picked by the Centre for the Padma Shri honour.

Suresh Soni, who dedicated his life to the welfare of leprosy patients spoke to IANS on Sunday and shared his joy on being bestowed with the country’s fourth highest civilian honour.

Suresh Soni said, “Me and my family are moved by the gesture and thank the Central government for acknowledging and recognising our service towards leprosy patients.”

Suresh Soni has earned the status of a ‘revered’ figure in the locality because of his 37 years long service to the disabled and destitute people. His Sahyog Leprosy Trust, situated on National Highway 48, about 30 kilometres from Himmatnagar is currently home to 1056 leprosy patients, to be precise.

The Trust, established in 1978 was built on 31 acres of land in Raigarh village near Himmatnagar. Suresh Soni founded this Trust after quitting his job as a professor. He made a conscious decision to abandon the comforts of life and rather work for the most weak and destitute section of people.

Suresh Soni’s wife told IANS that the charitable organisation doesn’t take any funding from the government and rather survives on donations from people.

When someone gets leprosy, the family and society abandon them. Sahyog Trust has become a centre of hope for such people.

Currently, there are more than 1000 people, which include 436 disabled people, 250 leprosy patients, 80 mentally ill (suffering from schizophrenia) and 26 HIV+ patients. Not just Gujarat, people from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bengal are also living here.

Suresh Soni may have turned octogenarian today but his resolve towards social service remains as strong as it was earlier.

Years ago, while being a professor in Vadodara, Suresh Soni chose a life partner for himself who accepted all his conditions. He wrote a 17-page letter to his wife before marriage, in which he preferred her not to wear gold jewellery, live a village life and do something for society.

His wife Indiraben supported him in every endeavour. He and his wife themselves served leprosy patients in their early days. Today, Indiraben plays an active role in all works of the trust started by her.

The Trust is also home to some people who failed to clear competitive examinations like IAS but turned victims of mental stress due to failure, leading to severe cognitive diseases.

