Gurugram: 40 urban health and wellness centres to be opened in corporation area

Gurugram, Oct 17 As many as 40 Urban health wellness centres will be opened in the city's Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) area to provide better treatment facilities near home to the people in Gurugram.

In these 40 centres, the duty of five other people including doctors will be fixed, also the services of 14 tests including 12 medical facilities will be available.

Along with this, 105 types of medicines will also be available for the patients coming for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the people of the city will not have to wander for treatment. The residents of the city will now get treatment near home.

"Despite having better health facilities in Gurugram, there is a lot of patient pressure on civil hospitals and big private hospitals. In such a situation, people have to wait a long time for minor diseases and tests, but now it will not happen," Yadav said.

Yadav said that it would be better if health wellness centres are opened in all the wards of the corporation area.

For this, he informed that the MCG has identified 65 such community buildings where these health wellness centres can be started.

"With the opening of such health and wellness centres in urban areas under the National Urban Health Mission, it will provide convenience to the people as well as reduce the patient pressure on the civil hospital," Yadav added.

Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav informed that at present there are 72 health and wellness centres which are working in rural areas of the district. With the creation of these health and wellness centres being opened in urban areas, their number in the district will increase to 112.

