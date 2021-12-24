Gurugram: 6-star village Wazirpur on alert amid Omicron scare

Gurugram, Dec 24 Gurugram district's 6-star rated village, Wazirpur is on a high alert amid the growing fears over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said.

The village head (Sarpanch) has issued all the necessary directions to the villagers and the migrant workers to get themselves jabbed with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Wazirpur is one of the villages of Gurugram where no Covid cases have been detected till now.

Sarpanch Sher Singh Chauhan of Wazirpur village said the population of the village is approximately 3,500, and 100 per cent population in his village has been vaccinated.

"A number of workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other state live on rent. For their convenience, the village panchayat has organised Covid-19 camps on time to time," Chauhan told .

Chauhan said for workers vaccination he has approached the company owners to share their employees' data.

Wazirpur is the only gram panchayat that has received 6 stars from the Haryana government for the facilities like sanitation, law and order situation, education of girls, sex ratio etc.

"Amid the omicron threat, I have given strict directions among the villagers and migrant workers that despite Covid camps, if someone is found in the village without a Covid jab, he/she will be expelled from the village," Chauhan said.

"To inform villagers and migrant workers about the vaccination camp in the village, we used to conduct 'Munadi' (announcement). Also, it has been made mandatory for the residents to wear masks in public places and follow the rules of social distance," Chauhan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor