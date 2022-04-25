Gurugram district reports 397 new Covid cases

Gurugram, April 25 Gurugram district in Haryana on Monday reported 397 fresh Covid cases, officials said, adding over 700 cases have been reported in Gurugram in four days.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 2,64,601 according to the official daily health bulletin.

A total of 2,62,289 people have been cured and discharged, including 353 on Monday.

Gurugram now has 1,305 active cases, including 1,293 in-home isolation.

The district's Covid toll reached 1,007, officials said.

Besides, the district administration on Monday issued fresh directions given by the state government in light of the covid surge.

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said: "Strict action will be taken against those who do not apply masks in Gurugram.

"To prevent the spread of infection emphasis is being laid on testing, 5,000 Covid tests will be conducted on daily basis in the coming days."

A health officials said: "Amid the surge in Covid cases, we need to take precautions."

"We are registering more than 250 plus cases from the last few days. We are working hard to the contain spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid norms and maintain social distancing rules," Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor